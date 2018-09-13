By Richard Kayenda

What may sound like a mere fairy-tale is the reality on the ground as people in the northern part of Mzimba district are still drawing water from wells, dams and annual streams from which their animals and wildlife also drink.

This has been discovered; thanks to the enumerators who are currently working temporarily in the District and all other districts across the country courtesy of National Statistical Office (NSO) .

According to one of these enumerators who opted for anonymity, most of the households she interviewed indicated that their sources of portable water were wells and dams they dig along annual streams that run down hills.

“Most of the households that I have interviewed have lamented on the poor quality of water they drink”, said the anonymous.

Speaking on behalf of his villagers, Prince Nyambose who is the Chief of Chinjanja Nyambose Village under Group Village Headman Mukhutchwa Nyambose in the Traditional Authority (T/A) Mtwalo asked the government to consider drilling boreholes in his area as a way of saving his people from water-borne infections.

“My plea to the Government of Malawi is that it should drill more boreholes in my area so that people, especially women and girl children should be relieved because they are walking long distances fetching water. Besides, the girls go to school late because they waste time drawing water from distant sources. As if that is not enough, schools in this area are so few and distantly located which is why most children here do not go to school.

“Imagine this whole area has only one secondary, Emvuyeni Community Day Secondary School, which is even far away from here. So, in this case, how do we, as a nation, meet the Malawi Growth and Development Strategies with most young children idling in their homes?”, quizzed the Chief.

A snapshot survey this reporter conducted in the area showed that there was only one borehole that saves about fifty households; a situation that renders it dysfunctional most of the times and on the part of primary schools, there are only two of them in the whole area.

Efforts to speak to Member of Parliament (MP) Olipa Muyawa who is responsible for the area which is in her Constituency were in vain as her phones were unreachable on multiple attempts.