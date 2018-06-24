By Lusekero Mhango

Mzuni Fc head Coach Gilbart Chirwa has hailed his side’s tactical discipline and spirit shown in holding second place side Silver Strikers to a 1-1 draw in a TNM Super League match played at the Karonga Stadium on Saturday.

The struggling Mzuzu based club who were playing at the Karonga Stadium due to the closure of the Mzuzu Stadium in readiness for the 54th Independence Celebrations on sixth July, have now gone seven games without a win in the top flight league.

Despite a low turnout at the stadium the green intellectuals showed no nerves on the big stage as they battled hard to hold out comfortably against high flying bankers who were on a three game winning run.

Lameck Njalawa put the bottom side in front in the second minute to raise hopes of Mzuni ending their losing run but despite an energetic performance Silver Strikers inform striker Mphatso Philimon equalized in the second half to ensure a share of the spoils.

Speaking in a post-match interview Mzuni coach Gilbart Chirwa, expressed his delight in his side’s fighting spirit to earn a point.

“They had more of the ball and better chances but the spirit showed by my players was fantastic,” he said as his side picked up a vital point in a quest to save off relegation.

He added, the point gained against one of the title favorites has given them confidence in their remaining fixtures in the first round.

“But to see my players doing this and coping under pressure and have the humility to fight for every ball and a result against one of the best club in the country is a satisfying feeling for me as a new coach,” Chirwa explained.

Never the less the Mzuni tactician concedes they have to sharpen up their squad with new signings in the upcoming transfer window if there are to avoid relegation.

According to Silver Strikers Team Manager Francis Songo, the point gained is two points dropped in relation to the title race for them.

“We played well and we should have won the match in honesty considering the chances we had in the match but we played against a good Mzuni side and we have to take the point,” Songo said.

The point takes Silver Strikers to 20 points from 10 matches’ two points off leaders Nyasa Big Bullets who have played a game more. Meanwhile Mzuni stay in 15th place on the log table with 8 points to their name from 11 matches played so far.