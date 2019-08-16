By Richard Kayenda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Mzuzu University Football Club has promised to boycott its next TNM Super League game with Kamuzu Barracks Football Club over the weekend should Super League of Malawi (SULOM) fail to refund MK400, 000 to the club.

Mzuni FC officials argue that they spent about MK400, 000 for travel and other costs to Lilongwe where they were scheduled to play Kamuzu Barracks FC in the first leg, but the game did not take place because Kamuzu Barracks FC players and officials were busily engaged in the tripartite elections.

However, this did go down well with Mzuni FC officials who demanded an immediate refund of the money from SULOM, saying it is what they spent during the trip to Lilongwe to play the said game and it was not their fault to have the game cancelled at an eleventh hour.

Speaking in an interview, Mzuni FC Chairperson, Ronnex Chigoga, said their club had asked SULOM to refund them and SULOM accepted to commit the same and they are going to use the same money during their trip to and back from Kasungu where they are playing a game at the weekend.

SULOM General Secretary, William Banda, only said they were looking forward to settling the issue with Mzuni FC amicably.

Lately, SULOM turned down an appeal from Mzuni FC to play Savenda Chitipa United FC and Karonga United FC at Karonga Stadium.