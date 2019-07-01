Mzuni student Malanda drowns in Lake Malawi

By Richard Kayenda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-A third year student from Mzuzu University has drowned to death at Chintheche where he went with fellow students at the weekend.

The student, identified as Innocent went to the lake side together with his fellow students as a Catholic Community of the College to bid goodbye to fourth year students who are completing their studies this year.

Reports indicate that Innocent, who was studying a bachelor’s degree in Forestry, was swimming in the lake together with his friends. Suddenly, his friends lost sight of him.

After a thorough search, they found him unconsciously lying under the water.

When they took him to Chintheche Health Centre, it was too late for it was discovered that he was already dead due to suffocation.

Innocent Malanda was until his death hailing from TA Chakhaza in Dowa.

Lately, Mzuni has been losing students through such tragic accidents, the most recent one being two fourth year students who were both hit to death by a vehicle in Zomba where they were doing their clinical attachments.