BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Mzuzu University students who are in their respective homes following the closure of the institution, have given President Peter Mutharika seven days ultimatum to reopen the institution.

The students were ordered to leave the campus few days ago due to industrial action by the academic and support staff who have withdrawn labour pushing for pay hike.

Mzuzu University Students Union (Musu) president Wazamazama Katatu told Zodiak that they have asked the president to address the grievances presented by the employees within seven days, failing which the students will have no option to hold countrywide demonstrations.

It is not known if the president will take heed of the students’ demand as recently the Malawi’s Minister of Education, Science and Technology Emmanuel Fabiano said university authorities need to resolve the issues surrounding the closure of public universities since government is not responsible for ending all problems facing universities in the country.

“We would like the universities to take full responsibility to manage the issues affecting the universities,” said Fabiano.

At the moment The Malawi Polytechnic, Mzuzu University (Mzuni) and Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) are all under indefinite closure due to various problems facing the institutions.