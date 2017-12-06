Students of Mzuzu University (Mzuni) on Tuesday said they will join the 13th December, 2017 electoral reform national wide demonstration organized by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

According to Mzuni Students Representative Council (Musrec) President Wazamazama Katatu this is because the fight is for national interest.

Wazamazama Katatu backed PAC decision saying it is not against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) or in favour to any opposition party but Malawians.

He said changing the country needs a collective responsibility and there is need for students to participate.

“Institutions of higher learning like Mzuni need to take a leading role in changing the landscape of democracy. We therefore want to inform PAC and the Public that we shall join the demonstration,” he said.

Mzuni announcement came after Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) of Livingstonia Synod urged its members to go on street on 13 December, 2017.

Different number of faith groups have also pledged to join the demonstration.

Among the said faith groups include the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) comprising six Christian organisations affiliated to PAC, Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi, CCAP Nkhoma Synod and the Malawi Council of Churches (MCC).

Aim of the demonstration is to force Parliament to table the electoral reform bills in the current sitting of Parliament as promised by the Executive.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party DPP apart from opposition parties, civil society organisations and donors community is against the bill.

On Monday, opposition legislatures led by Dr Lazarus Chakwera boycotted the Parliament session as part of forcing the Executive to bring the bill in the current sitting.

Meanwhile, leader of the house Kondwani Nankhumwa has pledged to bring three bills out of six on Thursday.