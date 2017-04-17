MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-A 49-year old Tanzanian is in custody at Mzuzu Police Station for being found in possession of property, suspected to have been stolen, and for illegal stay in the country.

Mzuzu Police station deputy spokesperson Cecilia Mfune, identified the suspect as Peter Mwakajumpha, who was apprehended on the night of April 14-15, 2017, whilst police officers were patrolling the Zigwagwa Market.

Mfune said the suspect was found in possession of five 50kg bags full of fresh cow skins, and four 20kg bags full telecommunication cables, believed to be belong to Malawi Telecommunication Limited (MTL).

The police publicist added that the Mwakajumpha has been charged for two accounts of illegal stay and possessing materials suspected to have been stolen.

“Currently, the police investigations are still underway on the matter to establish the value of the stolen items.

“The suspect will therefore appear before court to answer the charges, contrary to section 329 of the Penal Code and illegal stay since he failed to produce any documents,” Mfune said.

The suspect Mwakajumpha hails from Kasumula village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Mwakasungula, Kiyera district in Tanzania.