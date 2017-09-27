Embattled Mzuzu City Council on Tuesday confessed to have pledged to fund K3.5 million to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) fundraising dinner popularly known as Blue Night at the presence of the Zomba High Court, Maravi Post has learnt.

Some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) include Youth and Society, Human Rights Consultative Committee, Centre for Development of People and Church, Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation as well as Church and Society of Livingstonia Synod, dragged the council to court to stop it from funding the Blue Night as it pledged.

The Mzuzu City Council through its mouth piece, Karen Msiska earlier denied to have pledged to fund K3.5 million to the Blue Night and that none of its officials attended the fundraising dinner as reported in the media.

However, the council through its lawyer Victor Gondwe admitted to have pledged the said amount of fund and that it sent some of its representatives to the fundraising dinner.

Gondwe told the court that the council has terminated the plan and that it will engage itself to such events.

The court then pulled out the Mzuzu City Council from the case but warn it from engaging itself in such events saying it will be contempt of court.

When asked why he lied to the nation at first, the Mzuzu City Council mouth piece said this was because the lawyer of the CSOs was not telling their lawyer the truth about the case.

In his remarks, lawyer of the CSOs, Wesley Mwafulirwa said his clients expect the council to abide to what it has told the court.

Meanwhile, the case which also involved other councils and parastatals will continue in the court.