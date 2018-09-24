By Falles Kamanga

Mzuzu City Mayor William Mkandawire has lost the primary elections in the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mkandawire got 352 votes while the winner, a well-known businessman Bonnex Mwandira amassed 805 votes.

Other contestants Alfred Mwenefumbo and Chilimunthowa Mlotha got four votes each.

While accepting defeat, Mkandawire accused the retaining officers of having a hand in his defeat, saying they allowed other people who were not eligible to vote.

Elsewhere, MCP Vice President for the North Harry Mkandawire won the Mzimba West primary election by a landslide victory.

Mkandawire got 494 votes against Charles Shonga who got 63 votes.