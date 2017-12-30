City Council says there is need for about K18 million for the recovery of property damaged during the stormy rains on December 26 in the city.

A report filed to Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDma) indicates that damaged property include houses, household items such as furniture, beddings, clothes, food stuffs, electric appliances and other luxuries estimated at MK18,075,000.

“The houses whose roofs have been completely blown off include three houses in Zolozolo, Chiputula and Chimaliro and seven from Katawa.

The houses endured varied damages ranging from minor to moderate,” reads part of the report.

Mzuzu City Council Disaster Management Desk Officer Precious Mandala said in an interview that the assessment done shows that 43 people (23 females, 17 males and 5 under five children) were affected.

Mandala said it is pleasing that so far, no injury or death has been reported.

However, the desk officer said that currently, Mzuzu District Civil Protection Committee (DCPC) has no stock of relief items to assist the affected households despite being an urgent need for quick response to mitigate the impacts encountered by the families.

“Some of the victims have started maintaining their houses and it is our hope and prayer that well-wishers such as NGOs [nongovernmental organisations], churches and individuals will come forth to assist these people,” Mandala said.