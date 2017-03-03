MZUZU-(MaraviPost)–Angry vendors and councilors of Mzuzu, the green city of Malawi in the northern, have threatened to dump the waste materials from the Kaunjika market to the office of the Director of the Public Works.

Confirming the development, one of the organizers councilor Gabito Mwaungulu of Chibavi west said this is because of failure of the council to remove the wastes at the Kaunjika office.

“We have made our decision and we shall do,” said Mwaungulu.

According to him they have been meeting with the council asking them to clean the Kaunjika market but to no avail.

“The Kaunjika site is in very pathetic. The area should not be treated as if vendors who are using it are not paying tax,” said

However, effort to talk to the spokesperson for Mzuzu city Karen Msiska proved futile.

In a related development, vendors in Karonga have threatened to boycott paying tax if the council fails to clean the market accordingly.

Chairperson for Karonga main market Goodwin Ghambi confirmed in an interview.

He said they will hire people to clean the market on their own using the money they were expected to pay tax.