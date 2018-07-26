Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court this week sentenced Kaziputa Banda, 48, who was initially acquitted by Chintheche First Grade Magistrate’s Court, to 18 years imprisonment for defiling an 11-year-old girl.

Banda was acquitted by the lower court on the basis of insufficient evidence.

But Senior resident magistrate Peter Kandulu said the lower court erred in its judgement by allowing an investigator to tender a medical report other than medical personnel who produced it.