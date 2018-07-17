By Rodovicko Nyirenda

Two people have been burnt to death in Mzuzu after fire caught a makeshift bar and house at Gesha area in the wee hours Monday.

The owner of the bar, George Katama confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

According to Katama, the fire has destroyed property worth over K400, 000.

The cause of the fire is not known at the moment, according to the bar owner.

Police in Mzuzu have confirmed of the development saying the remains of the two are at Mzuzu Central Hospital waiting for postmortem