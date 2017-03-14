Mzuzu man given 16-year jail term for defiling epileptic girl

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The Mzuzu Magistrate court on Monday sentenced 32 year-old Gift Sakala to 16 years imprisonment with hard labor for defiling a 12 year-old girl, who suffers from epilepsy. The judgement was handed out by the Senior Resident Magistrate, Austin Banda.

Mzuzu Police Station deputy Spokesperson Cecilia Mfune said Sakala committed the crime on November 5, 2016 at Ekwendeni Trading Centre in Mzimba district.

The magistrate’s court heard that the girl who is epileptic, lives with her parents near Ekwendeni. On the day she was defiled, she left her home and headed for the market without the knowledge of her mother.

The court heard that the convict took advantage of the girls’ condition and defiled her at a nearby bush.

“When the girl’s mother noticed that her child was not home, she started a search for her daughter, and was told by marketers that she was last seen with Sakala. Later on. the victim was found being defiled and the convict was immediately arrested.

Sakala pleaded not guilty to the charge. However, state prosecutor Felix Senzani, presented six witnesses and a medical report; these were used against his case. The Senior Resident Magistrate subsequently, sentenced Sakala to 16 years in jail with hard labor for violating the girl child’s human rights.