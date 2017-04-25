MZUZU-(MaraviPost) – The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Mzuzu on Monday sentenced, a 22-year-old Alick Muwisa to 14 and 8years imprisonment with hard labor for the charges of defilement and abduction respectively.

According to Mzuzu Police Station deputy spokesperson, Cecilia Mfune the court heard that Muwisa and the victim’s parents were neighbors at Masasa area in Mzuzu City.

Mfune said in 2015 the 11 year old girl was playing with her friends at night that the convict grabbed her into his house where she was defiled and forced to spent the night.

The police publicist added that the convicts gave girl a packet of biscuits who later revealed the whole incident to her parents the following morning.

Mfune said the matter was reported to Mzuzu Police Station and medical findings on the girl proved penetration took place. However Muwisa was at large and was arrested this Month.

“Appearing before court he denied both charges but state prosecutor Sergeant Felix Senzani paraded five witnesses whom convinced the court that Muwisa committed the offence. Eventually, Senior Resident Magistrate Brian Sambo sentenced the convict to 14 years for defilement and 8 years for abduction which will run concurrently,” said Mfune.

Muwisa hails from Mgodi Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kabunduli in Nkhatabay district.