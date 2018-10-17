By Patricia Mtungila-MEC Stringer

After months of mounting speculation that he was heading to United Transformation Movement (UTM), the Mzuzu City Legislator Leonard Njikho has finally come out in the open to declare that he dumped the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and joined the opposition UTM.

The MP cites the DPP-led Government’s failure to implement the promised infrastructure developments such as a state-of-the-art youth centre, airport and stadium in the City of Mzuzu as his motivation for the decision.

Njikho said this in Mzuzu on Saturday at a rally that he organized under the United Transformation Movement (UTM) at Area 1 B in Luwinga in Mzuzu.

“The purpose of this meeting is to confirm that I have left the DPP. The DPP is a Party that does not complete development projects here in the North. I have joined the UTM wholeheartedly and will serve to grow the UTM ,” said Njikho at the meeting which was attended by about 400 people from the Area 1 B.Among other developments.

Member of Parliament (MP) alleged that despite the funds for the state-of-the-art Mzuzu youth centre being allocated in the budget every year since 2014, the DPP Government has blocked its construction.

The legislator claims that the construction of the modern youth centre now remains only a dream as no funding allocation has been made for the Project in the 2018/2019 National Budget.

Njikho joins the long list of MPs from Northern Region who have defected to UTM including; Agness Nyalonje, Olipa Muyaba Chiluba, Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya among others.