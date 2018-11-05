The Luwinga Ward councilor was among the councillors in who recently ditched other parties to join UTM led by Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

Mzuzu City deputy mayor Alexander Mwakikunga, who joined UTM described Harawa’s death as a big blow to Mzuzu City Council and UTM.

Mwakikunga said the deceased was a hard worker and development-conscious person.

“I will remember him as man of his word. He always fought for development. I am really saddened by his death. It is a big shock,” told The Nation Newspaper.

Mzuzu City Council spokesperson McDonald Gondwe said Harawa was involved in an accident near Ekwendeni Trading Centre in Mzimba.

He said the councilor was driving from Mzuzu to Ekwendeni when he lost control of the vehicle which overturned several times.

He was rushed to Mzuzu Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The council and the family are still working on funeral arrangements and will soon announce the burial arrangements.