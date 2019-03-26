By Lusekero Mhango

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Mzuzu City Council says Mzuzu Stadium will be ready to host games from the first week of the 2019 Super League season.

Executive Officer for the council McLoud Kadam’manja said this recently during the launch of Mzuzu Mayor’s trophy.

“The stadium is ready and this year we started maintaining things in time. In the past weeks we were maintaining the perimeter wire around the main ground and other things, and the council also managed to build another toilet block,” Kadam’manja said.

He added that the problem of water at the stadium will be history soon as the council is doing everything to solve the problem completely.

Kadamm’anja then advised people who use the stadium to take care of the facility and to avoid vandalizing things.

The TNM super league is set to kick off on the 13th of April