Vendors in Mzuzu have demanded for the immediate firing of Democratic Progressive Party region governor for the North Kenneth Sanga over his reckless remarks urging vendors to ply their trade anywhere in the City.

The Vendors have also given a seven-day ultimatum to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to officially withdraw remarks by the party’s regional governor for the north Kenneth Sanga and Member of Parliament (MP) for the city Leonard Njikho.

The vendors on Monday morning held a peaceful demonstration to force Mzuzu City Council tp remove their colleagues who are plying trade in an authorized place following the order by Sanga.

In the petition, the Vendors argued that if anybody is allowed to ply trade anywhere in the city the businesses will be affected.

DPP spokesperson Francis Kasaila said the party will act on the matter after receiving the petition when asked for comment.