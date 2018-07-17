An unidentified man and a woman died in the early hours of Monday when a room they had booked at a leisure centre in Mzuzu caught fire and they died as they had been engaged sex.

It is alleged that the woman was a commercial sex worker and on the fateful night had a client in the room at Zithele Pano Leisure Centre at Geisha Township in the city.

The leisure centre’s proprietor George Almeida said that the cause of the fire was not known.

Almeida said he was alerted by a woman who was residing in one of the five rooms at the centre that the structure was on fire.

“It was early in the morning when I heard voices coming from the rooms and I thought it was business as usual.

“But, to my surprise, I saw smoke coming from the rooms. I rushed to save life and property but it was too late to save anything,” Almeida said.

Mzuzu Police Station publicist Paul Tembo confirmed the death but said he was yet to get the deceased’s details from Mzuzu Central Hospital where the bodies were taken to.

The fire destroyed a pool table, Liquor, a television set and speakers which were used at the leisure center.