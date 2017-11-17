Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) President Khungekile Matiya says the association will assist Northern Region netball teams to secure sponsorship.

There has been an outcry from the teams that they lack sponsorship which lowers the game of netball in the region unlike other teams from central and southern regions.

Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday, Matiya bemoaned and sympathised with the north teams for lacking sponsorship despite sharpening talented players who develop netball in the country.

“As Netball Association of Malawi we are going to do whatever we can for the teams to have sponsorship.

“It is very sad that our friends here do not have sponsors; we will work hand in hand with them, as NAM, to find sponsors that can help,” Matiya said.

She explained that there is a lot of talent in the region which needs to be harnessed so that many girls can eventually become national team material.

Matiya further said despite her term coming to an end, NAM would try its best to submit sponsorship proposals to companies so that by January next year teams should have sponsors.

In her remarks, Mimosa Queens general secretary, Josephine Mkandawire said teams in the region lack sponsorship because many companies prioritise teams in the central and southern regions where their headquarters are.

“We are really experiencing a challenge of lack of sponsorship because here many companies have sub offices; their headquarters are based in south and central, and they focus on teams from those regions.

“We have very few potential companies here [in the North] which are headquartered elsewhere and are already helping teams there,” she said.