The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) on Saturday recalled the Australia based Malawi netball star Mwawi Kumwenda to join the latest Malawi Queens squad for friendly matches against England.
NAM controversially booted Mwawi out of Queens’ camp last month for reporting late.
This saw her missing in the Fast5 Netball World Series in Australia where the Queens lost all their five games.
NAM made the call of the 18 players through the statement signed by its General Secretary Carol Bapu.
Below is the statement;
Dear All
Please note that the following players are requested to join camp at Blantyre Youth Centre on Sunday, 12 November 2017.
DEFENDERS
1. Joanna Kachilika – Captain
2. Caroline Ngwira
3. Laureen Ngwira
4. Martha Dambo
5. Wezzie Mzemba
6. Fanny Mwale
7. Juliet Sambo
ATTACKERS
8. Takondwa Lwazi
9. Thandie Galeta
10. Shira Dimba
11. Pilirani Msukwa
12. Rose Mkanda
SHOOTERS
13. Jane Chimaliro – Vice Captain
14. Joyce Mvula
15. Jessie Sanudi
16. Alinafe Kamwala
17. Mwayi Kumwenda
18. Grace Chazungulira
Team and player managers are requested to inform their players of the team camping.
The deadline for reporting for camp is Monday 13 November 2017 should any player fail to report to join camp during the stated period without any written document will be considered to be not part of the team.
We hope this is in order.
Kind Regards
Carol Bapu