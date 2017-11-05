The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) on Saturday recalled the Australia based Malawi netball star Mwawi Kumwenda to join the latest Malawi Queens squad for friendly matches against England.

NAM controversially booted Mwawi out of Queens’ camp last month for reporting late.

This saw her missing in the Fast5 Netball World Series in Australia where the Queens lost all their five games.

NAM made the call of the 18 players through the statement signed by its General Secretary Carol Bapu.

Below is the statement;

Dear All

Please note that the following players are requested to join camp at Blantyre Youth Centre on Sunday, 12 November 2017.

DEFENDERS

1. Joanna Kachilika – Captain

2. Caroline Ngwira

3. Laureen Ngwira

4. Martha Dambo

5. Wezzie Mzemba

6. Fanny Mwale

7. Juliet Sambo

ATTACKERS

8. Takondwa Lwazi

9. Thandie Galeta

10. Shira Dimba

11. Pilirani Msukwa

12. Rose Mkanda

SHOOTERS

13. Jane Chimaliro – Vice Captain

14. Joyce Mvula

15. Jessie Sanudi

16. Alinafe Kamwala

17. Mwayi Kumwenda

18. Grace Chazungulira

Team and player managers are requested to inform their players of the team camping.

The deadline for reporting for camp is Monday 13 November 2017 should any player fail to report to join camp during the stated period without any written document will be considered to be not part of the team.

We hope this is in order.

Kind Regards

Carol Bapu