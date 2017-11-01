By Maravi Post Reporter

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) President Khungikire Matiya, on Tuesday refused to resign over the Malawi Queens’ downfall and humiliation to the sixth position in the just ended 2017 Fast5 World Series in Melbourne, Australia.

The public through various social media, are calling both NAM President and the executive committee to resign for failing to guide the team for the tournament.

Weighing in his thought, Minister of Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasayira, on Monday demanded a comprehensive report for the Queens’ poor showcasing during the Fast5 games.

However, addressing journalists at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe upon arrival from Australia, NAM President Matiya, disputed the persistent calls for her resignation. She said this is not the solution.

Matiya observed that despite the Queens’ poor performance this year, the team tried its best during the tournament. She added that Malawians should always appreciate what the team has achieved in the past.

“I know the nation is angry with the results but they shouldn’t forsake us. The girls tried their best but other teams went there fully prepared,’ Matiya said.

“We will look into all contributing factors to this loss. But we are not resigning. We have learnt a big lesson, which the Association will work on it,” Matiya said.

Upon arrival at KIA Parliamentarian Dr. Jessie Kabwira, legislator for Salima North-West, came to welcome the Queens and encouragement message of oneness.

Dr. Kabwira the Malawi Netball Queens’ fan, said it was wrong for the nation to abandon the team over one loss. Kabwira who is Parliamentary Women’s Caucus chair called on all Malawians to rally behind the team even in time of sorrow as in times of happiness.

“Why should we persecute the team for the only one poor performance when all in all the Queens have made us all proud,” Dr. Kabwira said.

“The results should give us time to reflect on what went wrong as a nation; we should not start pointing fingers at the girls. This is the reason I came to the airport to welcome the team despite the loss,” said Kabwira.

This is the first time for Malawi Queens to lose all six games in the tournament, which has drawn much anger from the nation.