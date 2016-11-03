Musati Museke hit star Patience Namadingo, the Malawian artist at this year’s Standard Bank Blue Mingoli concert, has promised to breathe fire and thrill the audience come Saturday.

“I have been practicing hard for the last month just to prepare for my biggest moment on the local stage,” said Namadingo in Blantyre during a press conference in the count-down to Saturday.

He said sharing the stage with South African award-winning and platinum selling musician and X-Factor judge Zonke offers a huge prospect.

“Sharing the stage with South Africa’s Zonke is an opportunity I have been relishing for a long time and Malawians should expect fire on Saturday,” said Namadingo.

He said he and his three-piece band have been indoors practicing day and night with guitars and adjusting vocal chords as they look forward to a hungry audience this Saturday.

The musician thanked Standard Bank Malawi for choosing him from a pack of other local artistes.

“I will not disappoint them and my fans. Who knows? This may open doors for me at the Joy of Jazz in South Africa next year,” said the confident Namadingo.

This year’s Blue Mingoli concert is under theme “More than Music,” and will see patrons sampling an arts exhibition by Malawi’s leading painter Elson Kambalu and 10 other artists.