BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the prevailing political tension in the country will not deter it from developing the country.

DPP vice president for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa said this on Monday when he hosted party officials at the regional headquarters in Blantyre.

The meeting was aimed at briefing the officials on the ongoing election case.

Nankhumwa assured all supporters that all was under control and they should forge ahead with the party’s agenda to develop the country.

“Let the prevailing circumstances not stop us from working for the people. This court case will be over and I can assure the DPP family that Malawi is not holding any election before May 2024. All is well with us. And we will win again,” said Nankhumwa.

He said DPP officials and followers around the country should not be deterred, saying it was not the first time the opposition has disputed elections in the country.

“Time has come for the party to defend its government and the president from politicians who are attempting to defile the will of the people,” stressed Nankhumwa.

In his remarks, DPP Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha said the party will soon embark on national wide tours aimed at encouraging the party’s followers.

“We are starting with a victory parade in Blantyre on Friday followed by a mass rally in Ndirande on Sunday. These events will be replicated in all other regions,” said Mchacha.

Taking her turn, the party’s secretary general Grezeldar Jeffrey said the party will hold similar victory parades in all regions.

The meeting was attended by almost all the party’s parliamentarians, district and constituency governors from the South.

At the meeting, some of the lawyers that are representing DPP in the election case, explained in simple terms about the case to the party leaders.

Apart from Nankhumwa, Jeffrey and Mchacha, other speakers at the caucus were DPP’s director of elections Dr. Ben Phiri, director of women Cecelia Chazama and legal counsel Chancy Gondwe.