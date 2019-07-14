BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president responsible for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa says political leaders in the country must come on a round table to resolve the political challenges that have engulfed Malawi following the May 21 elections.

Nankhumwa was speaking at a mass rally he addressed at Nyambadwe School Ground in Ndirande, Blantre.

Nankhumwa further urged former Presidents Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda, as well as former vice president Justin Malewezi to rise up to the occasion and initiate dialogue to resolve the impasse.

“Former Presidents Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda have both received accolades on the international scene in as far as peace is concerned. They really have to come in.

“I also call upon religious leaders and institutions such as Public Affairs Committee (PAC) to see the need of calling both the ruling and opposition for a round table discussion because the political situation prevailing in the country needs a political solution,” said Nankhumwa.

He has become the first politician to talk about dialogue and peace following the elections which opposition political leaders are disputing. “I am ready for the dialogue. If Dr. Chakwera and Dr. Chilima invite me to their homes for talk, I will go,” he added. Also speaking at the rally were Local Government Minister Ben Phiri who urged opposition leaders to let courts do their work. “You don’t go to court and expect yourself to be a judge. Let the courts do their work,” said Phiri.

Other notable speakers were party secretary general Glezeldar Jeffrey, spokesperson Nicholas Dausi and Chief Somanje Makata.