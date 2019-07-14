Nankhumwa, the prince of peace storms Blantyre with message of unity

By Focus Maganga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Today, my main man, Kondwani Nankhumwa who is governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Southern region vice president took time to connect with people who gathered at Nyambadwe Primary School in the language of their tongue.

On Sunday, at Nyambadwe Primary School, the man, Nankhumwa who is also minster of Agriculture, took time to deliver a strong sermon of love, unity and leadership.

Importantly, Nankhumwa demonstrated he is the man of men. He said he is ready to initiate dialogue and let peace prevail.

The DPP Vice President called on former presidents and former vice presidents to join the cause and champion peace.

He touched on areas that matter using the buttons that matter.

No wonder in the man Nankhumwa, president Peter Mutharika is well pleased.