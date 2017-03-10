LILONGWE-The National Audit Office (NAO) has cleared three TEVETA directors of any wrong doing. The three, who are authority’s Executive Director, Ndiwone Chauluka, Director of Finance, Elwin Sichola and Director of Training Modesto Gomani, were sent on forced leave from January 24 to February 23, 2017. The suspension from the Technical Entrepreneurial Vocation and Education Training Authority (Teveta), was for their alleged misappropriation of MK2.4 billion.

The trio were relieved their duties after Teveta’s board ordered extensive auditing as were allegedly funding Tsogolo Langa Project without the knowledge of the board to the tune of MK2.4 billion.

In the NAO summary report on the fraud dated February 21, 2017 which was made available to The Maravi Post, reveals that the three did not float the authority’s stipulated laws in funding Tsogolo Lanja Project.

The report observes that Teveta’s Director Chauluka was along the institution’s mandate to sign funds meant for the project and that the actual money the project acquired was MK150 million per activity based not the alleged MK2.4 billion.

NAO has disclosed that Tsogolo Langa Project was using Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in accessing funds per activity.

This is the reason this week, the authority reinstated Director of Finance, Sichola back to his job leaving the two who don’t handle finances directly.

The Maravi Post understands that after NAO report on the matter has not pleased some Teveta’s board members who have person and political issues with Chauluka that he be implicated.

The NAO has even presented the report for three times to the board meetings but some members aren’t convinced of its out coming until this week members of the boards carried their own investigation tours to where Tsogolo Langa Project operates including Neno, Nsanje , Mwanza and Lilongwe.

Inside sources at Teveta have questioned the board’s chairperson Gilbert Chilinde decision of having tours after the NAO results were out.

“The National Audit clears three on February 21 that were supposed to back into the office in early March. But surprisingly, only one person who handles finances, Sichiola has been brought back leaving the two.

“It’s personal and political war between Teveta’s board chair Chilinde and Executive Director Chauluka which has brought the whole issue. Chauluka is for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) while Chilinde belongs to Malawi Congress Party (MCP). So, its seen as if Chauluka is back will serve his party’s interest as the project is getting grounds in the lower shire which MCP wants to penetrate ahead of 2019 elections through Sidik Mia”, reveals the source on anonymity.

Teveta’s Head of Corporate Affairs Lewis Msasa could not pick up his mobile phones for several attempts but in January, this year confirmed of the three directors being on forced leave.

Tsogolo Langa Project’s Director Joyce Chitsulo refused to comment on the matter saying will react to the development after the said NAO furnishes the organization with the report.

The Labor, Sports and Manpower Development Minister Henry Mussa while acknowledging Sichola reinstatement disclosed that the ministry has not served with the report.

Mussa said the ministry will be happy to see the report as soon as it comes along for better explanation to the general public on the matter which has dented Teveta’s image..