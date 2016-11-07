The founder of The Synagogue Church Of All Nations, Temitope Joshua, has predicted a “narrow” victory for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party presidential candidate, ahead of the November 8 election.

Mr. Joshua (popularly known as TB Joshua) spoke during his church sermon on Sunday, his first appearance at the church over the past several weeks.

“Ten days ago, I saw the new President of America with a narrow win,” he said in his prophecy which was later posted on the church’s official Facebook account.

“The new President will be facing several challenges over many issues, including: passing bills, attempts to possibly pass a vote of no confidence on the new President. The boat of the new President will be rocked.

“By the way, in order not to keep you in suspense, what I frankly saw is a woman.”

Mrs. Clinton, a former First Lady and U.S. Secretary of State, is locked in a fierce battle with the Republican Party frontrunner, Donald Trump, for the White House.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal national poll published on Sunday put Mrs. Clinton narrowly ahead of Mr. Trump with 44 percent to the Republican candidate’s 40 percent.

According to the New York Times, Mrs. Clinton leads with wide margins among women and minority voters while Mr. Trump has the support of men, white voters and senior citizens.

At the beginning of the year, T.B. Joshua released a list of bleak predictions for the continent in 2016 including a “large scale scarcity, shortage of food.”