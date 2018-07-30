By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The act of stealing sign posts and removal of house mark are major challenges affecting the national addressing project in the country.

Director of Postal Services at Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (Macra), Liza Mussa was addressing the news conference in Blantyre on the progress of the project.

Msusa said the act has increased mostly in Ndirande and Lirangwe on the 5 areas they have commenced with the project in Blantyre district.

According to Mussa despite many challenges affecting the national wide addressing project the exercise is also being productive as now roads and houses in the 5 areas have well known names and postal address.

“We are satisfied with how the project has started in some areas in Blantyre district despite they are some challenges affecting the project mainly in Ndirande and Lirangwe were some people are stealing sign post and removing house mark,” Liza said.

She said the national address project is being done in Blantyre because in the past the city’s council also started working on the same project.

The Director of Postal Services said once the project is completed it will help government and companies to be allocating people easily in different areas of the country using the address.

“The project is one way Macra is using to advance platforms of disseminating information in the country, so it will be helpful to the citizenry,” She said.

National addressing project which started last year is expected to run for 5 years and money amounting US$25 million will be used to complete the whole project.

In Blantyre the project is being done in Namiwawa, Chinyonga, Makata Industrial site, Ndirande and Lirangwe.

The exercise has therefore also began in Mzuzu, Zomba and Lilongwe.