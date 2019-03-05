Social Media and Political activist Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma her Facebook page took National Bank to task for billing a customer K50, 000. When she requested CCTV viewing on a day someone took money from her account. Many people commenting on the posting were surprised that the customer appeared to be screwed by the Bank twice.

Original Posting

NB Response

NATIONAL BANK 2018 PERSONAL BANKING TARIFF 4

Effective 1st January 2019

1 CURRENT ACCOUNTS NBM 2019 CHARGE

i. Bank Cheque K21,400

ii. Cheque Book

a. 50 leaves K9,800

b. 50 leaves (Premium Gold) K13,100

c. 100 leaves K21,700

d. 200 leaves K41,400

iii. Dishonoured cheques K55,680

iv. Service Fee

– Premium gold Customers K7,000

– Premium platinum Customers K16,000

v. Special Presentation/Clearance (Other Cheque) K82,250

vi. Interim Statement per page

a. Interim statement within 6 month flat fee K3,450

b. Account history beyond 6 month,

within 24 months per page K5,400

c. Account history beyond 24 months per page K6,900

vii. Counter Cheque (per leaf) K7,500

viii. Stop Payment K55,680

ix. Unarranged Overdraft K55,680

2 EXCHANGE CONTROL

i. Ec Application-Local K4,715

ii. Ec Application- RBM K16,675

3 MULTICURRENCY CASH PASSPORT

i. Card Cost-New (collected by Travelex) USD12

ii. Sale 1% Min K5,400

iii. Purchase No charge

iv. Additional card fee (mastercard) USD5

v. Reload fee (Mastercard) USD2/EUR1.50

4 FOREIGN NOTES SALES & PURCHASES

Commission

– Sales 1% Min K7,200

– Purchases No charge

– Sales Against FCDA Balances 1% Min K7,200 equivalent