LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The National Product of Malawi Magazine (NPMM) that promotes government and private sectors will on July 13 this year expected to launch its 62nd edition slated for Capital Hotel in the capital Lilongwe.

The edition follows the expiring of the 61st publication that mainly promoted health sector across the country.

But the the new edition focuses on labour, insurance and manufacturing sectors in a bid to close existing gap by taking the insurance to the general public.

Addressing the news conference on Thursday, night in the capital Lilongwe, Arthur Chinyamula, The magazine’s director disclosed that the edition will promote enhancing skills development coupled with general understanding of insurance to the people.

Chinyamula said the publication has engaged ministry of labour, International Labour Organisation (ILO), TEVETA and among other agencies to put their materials in the edition for the public to embrace skill labour.

On insurance, he added that the Magazine has also partnered with various financial institutions including NICO, Old Mutual, Britam, Prime, UGI, Reunion and among other to come close to the public with their products.

To spice up the 62nd edition’ launch, Chinyamula disclosed that awards have been set aside to the most outstanding insurance company, sports, manufacturing sector, fashion and among others where the public will be expected to vote for them.

“People have already started voting for the most outstanding insurance companies. In sports, people are voting for one best player from Silver Strikers, Big Bullets, Be Forward Wanderers and Blue Eagles.

“The public are voting through our social media platforms that 50 companies have been reached for this edition,” says Chinyamula.

Launched three years, the magazine 10,000 copies for Malawi on every edition coupled for sale and freely such that other additional copies to international readers.