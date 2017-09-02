LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The National Registration Bureau (NRB) on Wednesday disclosed that it has registered 3.8 million people in the first two phases of the national registration exercise.

The exercise that started in May this year, covered nearly the projected population the bureau hoped to register in the 10 districts of phases one and two of the exercise.

In a statement issued and made available to The Maravi Post, NRB said it has registered over two million people in all districts of Phase 2, which equals full coverage of all the projected eligible registrants.

The Bureau disclosed that the final number of registrants in Phase 1 has been adjusted upwards from 1.68 million to 1.72 because some registration kits remained behind in these districts.

NRB adds that as Phase 2 is over, some registration teams have also been left in the districts to serve those persons who were unable to go and register during the active campaign.

The Bureau has further commended the work done by the media during the exercise and the willingness of Malawians to obtain the National identity.

“National and local media have since the campaign started at the end of May, continuously provided images of long queues of citizens, patiently queuing at the registration centres. This determination to obtain a legal identity has created a strong sense of ownership of this endeavor among the people of Malawi.”

“It is emphasized that the registration is based on the principle of universal coverage, leaving no one behind. It is stressed that registration is free and discrimination in registration will not be tolerated in any form,” reads the statement

The exercise, which in its early stages, was marred with numerous challenges, is divided in five phases with a projection of registering over 9 million Malawians.

In ten district the campaign has so far reached, Lilongwe topped the list with 1.4 million registered citizens; the seconded was Kasungu with 432,319; and the while the lowest was Likoma with about 8,289 people registered.

The districts covered in Phase 2 included Mchinji, Ntchisi, Salima, Nkhotakota, Kasungu, Dowa, Dedza, Ntcheu, Likoma and Lilongwe.