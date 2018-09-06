Two Control Centre Supervisors in the on going National Statistics People and Housing Census, had a rude awakening when their two Tablet phones and three Power-banks used in the exercise, went missing at a rest house in Ntcheu on Tuesday night.

Morris Nyaka 52, of Mtogolo village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Malemia, and Richard Kansichi 32, of Chaweza village, Traditional Authority Mwambo, both from Zomba District, are Supervising Khuzi centre in T/A Kwataine and Kulanga Centre in T/A Ganya in the District, respectively.

According to Hastings Chigalu, Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer, the two, having arrived in the district on August 26, 2018 for the exercise, lodged at *Anansi Sasowa Rest House,* and use to share a room.

Chigalu said, on this fateful day, after a hectic day of collecting and supervising the National Census, the two gentlemen thought of having supper, hundred metres away from their base at around 1900 hours.

“They left all their gadgets and other belongings in their room and locked it up. When they return after almost 30 minutes later, they were puzzled to see the said equipment missing though the door and windows were not broken. It was later discovered that entry was gained through the door. The unknown criminals used keys to open and properly close the door.

“All other efforts to trace and recover the Government equipment same night, proved futile whose value is not yet established. Investigations into the matter is underway by Police, to track and arrest the culprits”, said Chigalu

Meanwhile, Police is advising all personnel involved in the exercise to jealously guard the equipment and avoid neglegence.

It is further warning people that anyone found impersonating National Statistics Officials with an aim to commit a crime, the law will deal with them.