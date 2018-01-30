LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) this week listed universities that are accredited and therefore permitted to operate freely in the Malawi; the agency, which was established by Act No. 15 of 2011 to regulate higher education in Malawi, also listed universities in other stages such as unaccredited and even unregistered.
The Council’s powers and functions include registration and accreditation of higher education institutions. It also identifies unregistered and unscrupulous providers of higher education.
1. The following higher education institutions are unregistered and have been told to either close down, seek registration or face penalties and jail term according to the law:
Shareworld Open University (Mzuzu)
Beston College
Cyprus Institute of Marketing
Cypress International Institute for Academic Excellence
Central Christian University
Jerusalem University
Amity University
Azteca University
Asum Islamic College
Western University
University of Southern Africa
Karonga Polytechnic
Christian Leadership University
2. The following higher education institutions failed assessment for accreditation and are therefore unaccredited:
Blantyre International University
Exploits University
Share World Open University
Skyway University
Riverton University
Columbia Commonwealth University
Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute (ESAMI)
Montfort SNE College
3. The following higher education institutions are new institutions which are consolidating their systems and processes and are unaccredited:
UNICAF University
Malawi Institute of Management (MIM)
Lake Malawi Anglican University
Millennium University
University of Lilongwe
University of Blantyre Synod
4. The following higher education institutions are just provisionally registered but are unaccredited:
Islamic Online University
Zomba Theological College
Evangelical Bible College
Jubilee University
5. The following higher education institutions are accredited:
College of Medicine
Mzuzu University
Malawi University of Science and Technology
Kamuzu College of Nursing
Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Catholic University of Malawi
DMI St John the Baptist University
Nkhoma University
Livingstonia University
Daeyang University
Pentecostal Life University
Malawi Assemblies of God University
Malawi Adventist University
Management College of Southern Africa (MANCOSA)
Malawi College of Accountancy
For more information and clarification, please contact the NCHE CEO on:
Telephone: 01 755 884
Email: info@nche.ac.mw