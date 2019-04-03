Friends of Machinga (in blue shorts) make a symbolic presentation of the items. Pic Patrick Ndawala (Mana)

By Lucy Phiri

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) last week donated 152 desks worth MK2million to Magawa Secondary School in Mchinji.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at Magawa Secondary School, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the bank Mcfussy Kawawa said physical conditions of classrooms and the general environment of schools are key in providing a conducive learning.

“The desks and chairs will ensure that learners are seated comfortably and also encourage creativity and collaboration amongst them,” he explained.

Kawawa said National Bank has been supporting education in Malawi for a long time since it believes that a good foundation in education is good for the country and its growth.

Headmaster for Magawa Secondary School, Fackson FaIliot Chimbatata commended National Bank of Malawi (NBM) for the donation of desks.

“We are grateful to national bank of Malawi for the timely donation of 152-double-seater desks to Magawa secondary school, this will go a long way in addressing the shortage of desks at the school,’’ he said.

The head teacher added that Magawa had only 173 desks against an enrolment of 370 students, which meant that 197 students were sitting on the floor for almost eight years.

However, the head teacher said the school continues to face numerous challenges despite government’s effort to counter them.

He cited challenges such as limited boarding space (two hostels against a huge number of female learners), inadequate beds, a dilapidated laboratory, and no computers. He added that the school also has no brick fence, making students feel insecure.

Chimbatata therefore, appealed to the institutions and organizations to rescue the school.