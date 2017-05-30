LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s local organization Ndi Tsogolo Langa (NTL) on Tuesday, came out of the cocoon to clarify the alleged MK258 million fraud, which Technical Entrepreneurial Vocation and Education Training Authority (TEVETA) has demanded as reimbursement.

NTL has accused the TEVETA Board of using them as a scapegoat in the unfounded allegations of fraud, and which the National Audit Office cleared the organization of any misappropriation of funds.

The organization has therefore demanded the Board to furnish the public with both the Official High Level Report of March 2017, and Investigative Audit Report of April 2017.

NTL says the release of the two documents, will help the organization and the public to appreciate the reasons behind the position of the TEVETA Board to demand the reimbursement of MK258 million.

In a co-joint news conference in the capital Lilongwe, NTL’s Board member, Executive Director, and Technical Advisor Dwein Mussa, Joyce Chitsulo and Fyson Chodzi, respectively accused the TEVETA Board of being dishonest in telling the nation that they were not aware of the existence of the partnership between TEVETA and NTL.

The organization observed that the Board statement points, issued in the local media contradicts, the previous position that indicated that TEVETA will complete the remaining activities under disrepute; however, the Board accused NTL of not doing a proper job.

NTL added that it is has suffered humiliation in the public eye due to the issues; this requires the chairperson of the Board to explain to Malawians on the basis the Board used in determining the recovery of MK258million from NTL.

The organization has therefore disputed any wrong doing over the matter, arguing that the partnership and actions thereof emanated from the stated MOU, which still remains.

NTL added that the current MOU3 of 11th October 2016, is currently valid because TEVETA has not terminated the contract, and its Board must make a resolution on the stand of the MOU3.

NTL demands the release of the remaining funds amounting to MK32,165,900 under MOU3 of 11th October 2016 since NTL has accumulated debts to its trainers, and other service providers in the training areas; and they expect to be paid.

“NTL has suffered due to the hyper and sensational media coverage on the issue,” lamented Chitsulo.