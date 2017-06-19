LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- One of Malawi’s local organizations, Ndi Tsogolo Langa (NTL), this week dragged Technical Entrepreneurial Vocation and Education Training Authority (TEVETA) to court for breaching contract agreement in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

NTL demands that TEVETA releases MK32, 165,900.00 with interest, for the completion of the project as based on 2016 MOU.

The organization’s legal action follows the expiry of the five days ultimatum TEVETA Board was given to furnish the public both the Official High Level Report of March 2017, and Investigative Audit Report of April 2017, which claims that NTL allegedly misappropriated MK258 million.

In a court document dated June 6, 2017, which The Maravi Post sourced, TEVETA was given 21 days to defend the four claims from NTL.

NTL lawyer Wapona Kita demands the sum of MK32.2 million plus interest, damages for the loss of business, damage for defamation, and costs of the TEVETA action.

Chancy Gondwe is representing TEVETA on the matter as Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, is a witness on the case.

“We command you within 21 days after the service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of service, you must either satisfy the claim or file with this Court, a defense and list of documents.

“If you don’t intend to contest the proceedings, you must within 14 days after service of this writ on you inclusive of the day of the service, return the accompanying acknowledgement without stating registry that you do not intend to contest the proceedings but desire a stay of execution,” reads part of NTL summon.

The summons further warns that if TEVETA fails to satisfy the claim or to file a defence, and list of documents or to return the acknowledgement within the stated time, NTL shall proceed with the action and judgment may be entered against the authority without further notice.

TEVETA’s lawyer Gondwe, acknowledged having received the summons and said his client will respond accordingly.

Last month NTL came out of the cocoon to clarify the alleged MK258 million fraud allegations, which TEVETA demands as reimbursement.

NTL accuses the TEVETA Board for the CBO a scapegoat, presenting unfounded allegations of fraud, which the National Audit Office cleared the organization of any misappropriation of funds.