Nedbank Malawi has unveiled a new core banking system called Flexicube, which has rolled Monday, June 12, 2017.

Nedbank Malawi, Managing Director Paul Guta says the installation of Flexicube will enable the bank to introduce innovative product and service.

The acquisition of the new banking system is part of Nedbank’s overall strategic intent to optimise and invest across Africa.

Nedbank Namibia, Swaziland and Lesotho successful implementation of Flexicube is what has inspired the Nebank Malawi to follow suit.

“The new banking system will allow Nedbank Malawi to introduce innovative product and service offerings such as, mobile banking, payments and money transfer capabilities,” stated Nedbank Director, Paul Guta.

Guta added “It will also enable us to offer simpler and more transparent pricing, meaning that bank charges will appear in real time reflecting as an individual item per transaction. With this, our clients will also be offered bundled options”.

He said the launch follows months of meticulous planning and extensive work behind the scenes to ensure a seamless transition.

The director hinted that the transition will be seamless as customers account numbers will not change. He said there will be no need for the bank’s customers to change their ATM cards and cheque books.

The implementation of the new system was the collaborative effort of Nedbank teams from South Africa and Malawi.