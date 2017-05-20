NENO-(MaraviPost)- The Malawi police in Neno, are keeping in custody two men on suspicion that they assaulted 70-year old Kachule Mtepheya, inflicting him with injuries leading to his death.Neno Police Station Spokesperson Raphael Kaliati, identified the suspects as Memba Damiano, 24, and Simeon Charles aged 25, both from Felemu village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Mlauli, in the district.

Kaliati told The Maravi Post that on Tuesday evening this week, the deceased Mtepheya, left his home to buy some medicine at a grocery within the village.

On his way back home, the deceased met the said suspects, who were allegedly drunk; without any apparent reason, they started assaulting the elderly man.

The police publicist added that in the course of the assault, the late Mtepheya shouted for help. In response, some people rushed to the scene, and the suspects runaway.

After the incident the late Mtepheya went to the house of one of the suspects, Charles to ask him the reasons for assaulting him but instead upon arrival there, the suspect took a piece of wood and hit Mtepheya again on the chest.

“The matter was reported to Mpatamanga police roadblock, and a medical report was issued for Mtepheya to get medical assistance. Later he was admitted at Chifunga health center, where he was referred to Lisungwi community hospital, but breathed his last on Thursday.

“Postmortem conducted at Mwanza District Hospital, revealed that death was due to internal bleeding. The suspects are therefore, in police custody and will appear before court where they will answer charges of murder contrary to section 209 of the penal code,” said Kaliati.