NENO-(MaraviPost)- Fifty-two-year old Pastor Juwao Antoniyo, is under police custody in Neno, for allegedly having sex with a 16-year old girl, who also happens to be an imbecile.

Neno Police Station Spokesperson Raphael Kaliati, told The Maravi Post that Pastor Antoniyo of United of God Church, committed the crime on Friday at Galeta village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Mlauli, in the district.

Kaliati said that the victim met the fate when she went the maize mill with her sister; that upon returning back via her friend’s house, who was sick, she stopped at the suspect’s house, to ask for water to drink.

The police publicist added that whilst there, Pastor Antoniyo told the victim to go into the house to drink water there.

“While inside the house, the suspect followed the girl, then raped her. After that, the victim reported this to her mother, who later reported the matter to Ligowe police unit.

Police report that at Ligowe Police unit, mother and daughter were issued with a report to access medical support (examination).

“The medical report revealed that the girl was raped. Pastor Antoniyo remains in police custody, waiting to be handed rape charges in the court of law,” Kaliati said.

The suspect comes from Siyali, T.A Chapananga, in Chikwawa district.