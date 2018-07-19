Malawi has now received a new energy drink called KABISA which promises to thrill consumers with its great taste and unique design.

Kabisa Energy drink is coming to save the situation at a time the Malawi Bureau of Standards has banned several other drinks for failing to comply with quality standards.

Manufacturers of Kabisa Energy Drink – Mutalo Group, a company which is based in Poland emphasises that Malawians will now have the opportunity to taste a product which adheres to international standard and cultivates Malawian values: family, ambition and outgoing lifestyle.

The drink is now being distributed by H & H hardware, a company which has signed a deal with the Mutaro Group to deliver best quality drinks to the consumers on the market.

Hasnein Hussein (H&H Hardware) has expressed delight at the coming of Kabisa energy drink which gives consumers a new quality choice.

“It is a great opportunity for us to introduce a new remarkable product on the Malawian market, we want to give our customers a chance to try the best,” says Hussein

Hussein believes more Malawians will fall in love with the iconic drink