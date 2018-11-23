New Prime Insurance Chief Executive Officer Owen Chihana

New Prime Insurance Chief Executive Officer Owen Chihana says he will work hard to foster high team work ethic among members of staff top meet the company’s strategic goals.

Chihana whose tenure as CEO started on September , is a Chartered Accountant with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

He also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from University of Cambridge (UK).

He said. “This is a huge responsibility and I will fully implement the company’s strategic plan which will see the company increasing its market share in the insurance Industry and at the same time improving

its financial performance, customer service delivery and be competitive on the market.

“To achieve this I will need to foster high team work ethic amongst members of staff because without teamwork we cannot achieve company’s goals’. All that is possible with the support of the Board, management and staff. Chihana said.

He said as a prime Insurance they will endeavor to improve the company’s reputation and market relationships which will in the end prove to be an additive to the overall Prime Insurance value

proposition.

“We will look to build upon our strong presence in the Malawian marketplace and our deep bench of specialty insurance products .We’re confident that this will help us grow from a position of strength with

our trading partners and insurers.”

According to a statement from the company’s board signed by the Chairman Rodwell Mbale the board as pleased with the appointment.

It reads.“The Board of Prime Insurance Company Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Owen Wonderson Chihana to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 1st September, 2018.”

According to the statement Chihana also holds a Master Degree in Business Administration (MBA) majoring in Strategic Management from Columbia Commonwealth University.