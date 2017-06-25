Barely a week before government in conjunction with LandNet Malawi starts applying the newly enacted land law; Inkosi Mpherembe of Mzimba District says the law is not suitable for communities that practice patrilineal culture.

The newly enacted land law, among other things, seeks to empower women to own land and have it registered in their own names.

Speaking in an interview, Inkosi Mpherembe, said in his Ngoni culture women are controlled and supported by men in all endeavours; therefore, no need for them (women) to register land on their own.

“I don’t know what it means to empower women because as far as Ngoni tradition is concerned, they are already empowered; they are part of the husband, accessing the land that the husband is working on. If a woman is married to me, she has access to the same land that I have, full stop!” said the Inkosi.

He continued: “Let me give you an example; if my sister would like to have a piece of land for whatever purpose, it’s my duty to share with her my piece of land because she is my own blood. If I don’t, where will she go?”

Under the new land law, the governance and administration of land will be shifted from customary to statutory so that there should be no difference whether you are coming from patrilineal or matrilineal culture.

Inkosi Mpherembe however said anyone in Mzimba including women owns land even if they go and marry somewhere; their land always remains theirs.

“The best is for us to use the available land collectively as a family. We don’t have any problem of land issues here in Mzimba, maybe this newly enacted land law can be applicable and applied elsewhere not here,” he said.