Fr. Felix Mangwiyo of the Archdiocese of Blantyre died in road accident

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The newly ordained priest Fr. Felix Mangwiyo of the Archdiocese of Blantyre died in road accident.

In a press statement signed by Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi ECM)’s Secretary General (SG) Fr. Henry Saindi, made available to The Maravi Post says Fr. Mangwiyo has passed on today March 9, 2019 after being involved in a road accident

According to the statement the late Fr. Mangwiyo died together with three members of the Catholic Women Organization (CWO) of the Archdiocese of Blantyre.

“Funeral and Burial arrangements will be announced later. Fr. Mangwiyo was ordained priest in July 2018.

“May the souls of Fr. Felix Mangwiyo and the three members of the Catholic Women Organization rest in peace”, reads the statement

Fr. Mangwiyo was serving at Masanjala parish in Chiradzulu district.