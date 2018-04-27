LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The newly appointed commissioner of police responsible for central region, Innocent Bottoman expressed optimism of quality service delivery.

Bottoman replaces John Nyondo who recently got promoted to the position of Deputy Inspector General (administration).

Commissioner Bottoman twas speaking this on Wednesday at Central Region Police Training Centre (CRTC) when he held a crime prevention meeting with officers in-charge for urban stations, traditional leaders, business community members and also leaders of various community policing forums.

The central region police chief, repeatedly tipped members of the community to take part in creating a safe and secure Malawi.

“I would rather ask members of the community to provide check and balances on how the police are discharging their daily duties,” said Bottoman.

He said doing so will keep the behavior of some police officers in check so as to ensure that police are always discharging their duties with diligence and professionalism.

As a new commissioner in the region, he promised that he will make sure that police visibility in crime prone areas continues. He also promised to revive the 990 initiative which for some time has been ineffective.

The commissioner also expressed gratitude to the leaders of different community policing forums and the business communities for various unfading support that they always render to Malawi Police Service.

He therefore appealed for much more support from well-wishers to ensure that the police have adequate resources all the time.

In his remarks, senior chief Tsabango warmly welcomed the new commissioner and promised unwavering support to the police.

Echoing on the same, community policing regional executive committee chairman, Pastor Jere expressed optimism that the new commissioner will deliver on his new position considering the experience that he has had in other various portfolios.