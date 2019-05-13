Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

The ultimate surprise wedding…… Yes, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a surprise wedding on Wednesday the 1st of May. After rumours and the couple plans, fans were waiting for more details on the wedding but they ‘just got married’. In October 2017, the two got engaged and got hitched after the Billboard Music Awards. Those who came across the footage of the secret ceremony on social media were shocked.

There were hints and rumours that Turner and Jonas would have a big wedding ceremony during summer this year (2019). Later this year, the couple is said to have another wedding ceremony. The newlywed’s couple tied the knot in a Vegas chapel. After the Billboard Award in Las Vegas Wrapped up, Turner and Jonas head to the Little White Wedding Chapel where they said ‘I Do’ as per People reports.

Social Media was where a snippet of the secret ceremony could be seen, mostly on Instagram. Turner may be the first woman who wore a jumpsuit and veil for her wedding and Joe wore a double-breasted grey suit. As the bride walks down the aisle, country stars Dan + Shay sang their song “Speechless”. An Elvis impersonator officiated the wedding ceremony. Joe and Sophie exchanged ring pops as wedding bands.

Celebs at the wedding

According to videos of the ceremony, Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin were by his side. Were their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas present there? Maybe they were behind the brothers as it was unclear whether they were at the ceremony or not. It is also said that the Jonas wives are very close to each other and even refer themselves as the ‘J sisters’. Also, it is not clear if the bride and groom extended families were present to witness the secret ceremony.

Diplo and Dan + Shay were present and it also seems like singer Khalid was attending the ceremony. However, it is unknown if Sophie Turner’s best friend Maisie Williams – her Game of Thrones Co-Star was present at the wedding. The co-star previously teased that she would be a bridesmaid. When she was asked if she was bidding for a role, she stated to Radio Times, ‘’Oh, I’ve already got it’’.

Honeymoon

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wanted their honeymoon to be in a ‘’romantic place where they can enjoy complete privacy’’ A source told Page Six. Just after tying the knot in Las Vegas, the newlywed couple jetted to Los Angeles to kick off their honeymoon at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood – Page Six reports. The place is a member-only destination well known for its no-photo policy. Just like their surprise and secret wedding, the post-nuptial trip of the couple will be low-key and private.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas choose to be private

A source told Page Six – ‘’Joe and Sophie chose their honeymoon in a romantic place where they can enjoy complete privacy, It is where they can order whatever they like to their bungalow, and not have to worry at all about being seen or photographed.” The outlet adds ‘’ San Vicente is known for its “no phones, no pictures, no social media, no talking about other members-policy,” which means that Joe and Sophie can catch some R&R off the grid.

Sophie Turner was also spotted arriving in L.A with Joe Jonas. She was wearing a ‘Just Married’ sash over her white hoodie and black joggers. The look was a departure from the silk Bevza jumpsuit and Loeffler Randall mules which she was wearing the night before at her wedding. No further news nor pictures can be expected from their honeymoon! Forget about photos being leaked on the internet as the chosen bungalow offers full privacy to its occupants. Let’s just be amazed by the first public appearance of the newlywed’s couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas for met Gala 2019.