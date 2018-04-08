National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust on Friday disclosed plans to revive Young Politicians Union (YPU) in Karonga to help instill political tolerance amongst the youth in readiness for 2019 tripartite elections.

YPU was by initiated by Conrad Adenuer foundation in 2003 in partnership with NICE with funding from GIZ, to train fellow youths on political tolerance and resolution.

District Civic Education Officer for Karonga, Christobel Shawa said NICE has lined up activities to rebuild and train YPU members to mobilize and train other youths on political tolerance.

“Young Politicians Union has helped to reduce political bloodshed in Rumphi and Chitipa and we believe it can also do the same in Karonga.

“We are hopeful that through intensive capacity building on political tolerance and conflict resolution, the situation will change for the better,” he explained.

Shawa called on various stakeholders in the district to come together to ensure issues of political violence are put to rest.

Chairperson for Karonga District Council, Harry Mwanyembe applauded NICE for the initiative saying it is timely since it will prepare the youth for peaceful forth-coming elections.

He said there is need for counseling political leaders in the district so that they should not use the youth to incite violence.

“Currently, there are already political tensions in other parts of the district and if no proper measures are put in place, these squabbles may be even worse during official campaign period,” the Chairperson said.