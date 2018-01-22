By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust says there is a dire need for local citizens to take part in holding government transparent and accountable in its public finances expenditure.

This according to NICE Trust will help to reduce increased corruption cases that are demising economic status of the country.

The development comes amid of an increased number of corruption cases concerning plundering of public resources in the country.

The organisation therefore brought together its civic education officers from all parts of the country to a two-days Public Expenditure Tracking (PET) workshop that will run from January 22 to 23 in the capital Lilongwe.

NICE Executive Director Ollen Mwalubunju said the workshop has been organised to empower the public demand for transparency and accountability from the duty bearers

Mwalubunju noted that despite several interventions been carried out to curb the misuse of public resources, there are still some loopholes to be tackled.

“Our organisation is fighting hard to enlighten people at grass-root level on their role and responsibility in inspecting how the authorities use public resources.”

“The public demand for improved services can be seen as an opportunity to introduce new mechanisms for tracking what is coming from central government, locally generated revenue and how it is being used for the public good.” said Mwaluubunju.

Nkhotakota district civic education Officer James Mumba said that the training will advocate for change as it will pave a way for minorities to bring to book all squanders of public properties.