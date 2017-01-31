The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust has equipped the Karonga District Peace Commission (DCP)–a group consisting of representatives of civil society organizations, youths, women, police, traditional and religious leaders–with skills about conflicts resolution in the district.

Speaking to the media after a two-day workshop held at Mikoma lodge, Karonga Civic Education Officer Christabel Shaba said the training follows the increase of conflict in the district.

Shaba said her organization noted the existence of some gaps in the way the DPC performed their duties last year despite having trained by government.

“This training is very crucial to the DPC especially because they have gained knowledge of dealing with conflicts in the district peacefully,” said Shaba.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Mwilang’ombe who represented Paramount Chief Kyungu commended the organization for the workshop while describing it as an eye opener.

“To be frank, we had big problems in handling conflicts in the district despite being already trained by government, this is because we were lacking in some skills,” said Mwilang’ombe.

According to Mwilang’ombe, one of the very important thing the DPC has learnt from the workshop is that their presence in the district is to mediate and not to judge.

“We did not know our job before this workshop. In fact, we thought that we were above the police, court and any other authorities in the district but now we know our mandate and jurisdiction,” he disclosed.

He also said that the major causes of conflicts in the district is corruption and handouts.

The district’s Director of Administration James Tembo said the office of the District Commissioner will continue supporting the group.

The training was conducted with K6 million financial support from the European Union.